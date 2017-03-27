New video shows Albuquerque police ar...

New video shows Albuquerque police arrest suspected car thief

New video shows the moment a suspected car thief almost got away from police - that is, until he got stuck in a fence. An officer pulled over 27-year-old Sean York in a stolen vehicle earlier this month near Zuni and Louisiana.

