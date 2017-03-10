New Mexico to work with ICE on inmate...

New Mexico to work with ICE on inmate status

There are 1 comment on the Las Cruces Sun-News story from 11 hrs ago, titled New Mexico to work with ICE on inmate status. In it, Las Cruces Sun-News reports that:

New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez has directed the state's correction department to work with federal authorities on checking inmates' immigration statuses. New Mexico to work with ICE on inmate status ALBUQUERQUE - New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez has directed the state's correction department to work with federal authorities on checking inmates' immigration statuses.

lambert

Lubbock, TX

#1 7 hrs ago
Good.

On the other hand, how about sending these crooks to a MX jail/prison

Judged:

1

1

1

