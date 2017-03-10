New Mexico to work with ICE on inmate status
New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez has directed the state's correction department to work with federal authorities on checking inmates' immigration statuses. New Mexico to work with ICE on inmate status ALBUQUERQUE - New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez has directed the state's correction department to work with federal authorities on checking inmates' immigration statuses.
#1 7 hrs ago
Good.
On the other hand, how about sending these crooks to a MX jail/prison
