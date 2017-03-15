New Mexico may ban minors from indoor...

New Mexico may ban minors from indoor tanning

The New Mexico House of Representatives has voted to ban indoor tanning for people under age 18 and require tanning salons to post notice of health risks. The House on Tuesday approved the bill from Democratic Rep. Andres Romero of Albuquerque that would offset regulatory costs with licensing fees.

