New Mexico Land Office preps for fire season
The State Land Office is expecting an above-normal fire season and has a plan to treat overgrown sections of the wooded area along the Rio Grande just south of Albuquerque. Officials say the work begins Tuesday and will include the removal nonnative Russian olive, salt cedar and elm trees.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|President Trumpa s proposed budget cuts could h...
|10 min
|pvtryan
|1
|TRUMP just POed Many More People
|11 min
|pvtryan
|6
|Las Cruces, New Mexico Sued to Remove 'Cruces" ... (Aug '06)
|36 min
|Hey troll
|8
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|1 hr
|Frmr-fmer505-1951
|114,558
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|2 hr
|Frmr-fmer505-1951
|63,588
|I heard you talking in your sleep...
|3 hr
|Howard Beale
|21
|Meals on Wheels
|14 hr
|lambert
|8
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC