New Mexico Land Office preps for fire season

The State Land Office is expecting an above-normal fire season and has a plan to treat overgrown sections of the wooded area along the Rio Grande just south of Albuquerque. Officials say the work begins Tuesday and will include the removal nonnative Russian olive, salt cedar and elm trees.

