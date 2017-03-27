New Mexico hit by 'flash drought' weather phenomenon
This photo taken March 23, 2017, shows sustained 43 mile per hour winds with 58 mile per hour gusts picked up dust obscuring both the Organ Mountains and A Mountain from view at the New Mexico Farm and Ra... . National Weather Service hydrologist Royce Fontenot poses for a photograph after discussing soil moisture levels, high temperatures and a lack of rain as reasons for flash drought during an interview in his office in Alb... .
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLOX-TV Biloxi.
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Mexico governor warns of furloughs, fiscal ...
|1 hr
|Well
|5
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|8 hr
|new parrot
|63,637
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|8 hr
|Mister Chix
|114,595
|What is Sen Udall Yapping Abouy?
|10 hr
|pvtryan
|1
|TRUMP just POed Many More People
|12 hr
|The truth
|45
|Face on the Barroom Floor
|15 hr
|bella
|4
|Meals on Wheels
|16 hr
|bummer
|9
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC