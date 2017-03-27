New Mexico governor warns of furlough...

New Mexico governor warns of furloughs, fiscal crisis

There are 3 comments on the Silver City Sun-News story from Yesterday, titled New Mexico governor warns of furloughs, fiscal crisis. In it, Silver City Sun-News reports that:

Martinez said she would soon be calling lawmakers back to Santa Fe to renegotiate the $6.1 billion budget and to address the shortage of operational funds for the current year.

pvtryan

Lubbock, TX

#1 Yesterday
Ot is about time there were layoff's... we have needed layoff's for the last 3 years

Stop the bleeding

Drain the Swamp

Judged:

1

1

1

more

Santa Fe, NM

#2 Yesterday
pvtryan wrote:
blind stupidity.
Bloodonhishands

Rio Rancho, NM

#5 3 hrs ago
Send em home. Tired of the legislature always going to the "kids, schools and public safety" trough to obtain money which they spend on entirely different things - none of which goes to the very things that they said they would go to.

Typical demo rats talk - lips move, your wallet gets skinny and they go on a spending spree.

Veto the bill, call em back and tell em to get It right no new taxes, no new charges to state issued products and lower the boom on the "we don't need to spend on that BS"

Judged:

1

1

1

