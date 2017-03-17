New Mexico airline service threatened if White House eliminates subsidies
17 hrs ago
Three New Mexico cities would likely lose all airline service under the new federal budget proposed this week by President Donald Trump. The US Department of Transportation provides about $9 million dollars a year to Boutique Airlines to provide what is called Essential Air Service to the New Mexico cities of Carlsbad, Clovis and Silver City.
#1 38 min ago
If you use cost benefit analysis, it is very easy to see this is wasted $$$$$
Drain the swamp
