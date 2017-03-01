Leaders from the nation's largest Native American reservation and pueblos throughout New Mexico are putting more pressure on federal land managers to curb oil and gas development in the northwest corner of the state. Native American tribes pressure feds on oil, gas drilling ALBUQUERQUE - Leaders from the nation's largest Native American reservation and pueblos throughout New Mexico are putting more pressure on federal land managers to curb oil and gas development in the northwest corner of the state.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Carlsbad Current-Argus.