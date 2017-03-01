Museum to host exhibit of Latina's ci...

Museum to host exhibit of Latina's civil rights photography

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WIS-TV Columbia

In this Feb. 3, 2017 photo, Mexican-American photographer Maria Varela talks about her civil rights photography during an interview in her home in Albuquerque, N.M. The National Museum of Mexican Art in Chicago is featurin... . In this Feb. 28, 2017 photo, head preparator Dominic Leon, left, and Laurel Hauge at the National Museum of Mexican Art prepare Maria Varela's photographic prints for an upcoming exhibit in a gallery, in Chicago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WIS-TV Columbia.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albuquerque Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Multiple cars reportedly stolen from Albuquerqu... 1 hr Pauline 10
Senatore Heinrich and Udall are SAD 8 hr lambert 10
Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10) 8 hr Frmr-fmer505-1951 114,499
Today I Saw (Nov '09) 8 hr Frmr-fmer505-1951 63,534
New Mexico True 10 hr Lilith 3
News Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b... 10 hr patriot 601
How come topix stopped displaying the number of... 17 hr Bob 2
See all Albuquerque Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albuquerque Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Weather Watch for Bernalillo County was issued at March 03 at 1:57PM MST

Albuquerque Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albuquerque Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Space Station
 

Albuquerque, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,197 • Total comments across all topics: 279,288,135

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC