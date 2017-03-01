Museum to host exhibit of Latina's civil rights photography

In this Feb. 3, 2017 photo, Mexican-American photographer Maria Varela talks about her civil rights photography during an interview in her home in Albuquerque, N.M. The National Museum of Mexican Art in Chicago is featurin... . In this Feb. 28, 2017 photo, head preparator Dominic Leon, left, and Laurel Hauge at the National Museum of Mexican Art prepare Maria Varela's photographic prints for an upcoming exhibit in a gallery, in Chicago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WIS-TV Columbia.