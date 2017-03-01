Museum to host exhibit of Latina's civil rights photography

In this Feb. 3, 2017 photo, Mexican-American photographer Maria Varela talks about her civil rights photography during an interview in her home in Albuquerque, N.M. The National Museum of Mexican Art in Chicago is featuring the Albuquerque resident's rarely seen photography of the movement at an exhibition called "Time to Get Ready: FotographA a Social." From marches in the rain to black share croppers toiling on former slave plantations, the photos will highlight Varela's snapshots of life during Jim Crow's final days.

