Mouth injury leads to voluntary recall of frozen breakfast burritos
Flagship Food Group, an Albuquerque, N.M. establishment, is recalling approximately 8,622 pounds of a frozen burrito product that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically hard clear plastic, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Thursday. 12-oz.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Mexico may ban minors from indoor tanning
|22 min
|lambert
|3
|Real, & Democratic Party Culturally-Sanctioned...
|25 min
|lambert
|4
|Protesters rally against Donald Trump
|3 hr
|Anti Trump idiots...
|54
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|3 hr
|Frmr-fmer505-1951
|63,568
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|3 hr
|Frmr-fmer505-1951
|114,541
|Thousands join Albuquerque rally on womena s ri...
|8 hr
|Medusa
|42
|Just A Song Before I Go
|11 hr
|Isnt Life Strange
|1
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC