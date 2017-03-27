Mother says slain American U.N. investigator was 'not afraid to die'

American Michael Sharp told his mother two years ago he was committed to helping the Congolese people in his role as a U.N. investigator and was "not afraid to die," she recalled Thursday after he was murdered this week along with a colleague in the Democratic Republic of Congo. "He said the hardest thing for him was to think about pain he would cause his family," Michele Miller Sharp said in a telephone interview from her home in Kansas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHTC.