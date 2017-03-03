More Albuquerque drivers paying for g...

More Albuquerque drivers paying for gas inside to avoid card skimmers

22 hrs ago

As Albuquerque police continue their hunt for the thieves who have been stealing credit card numbers at gas pumps, across the city many drivers are trying to beat these thieves before they strike. The thieves have been hiding skimmers inside gas pumps and ATM's.

