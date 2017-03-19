Medical residencies increase in Las C...

Medical residencies increase in Las Cruces

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Las Cruces Sun-News

Medical residencies increase in Las Cruces LAS CRUCES - Burrell College works with local health facilities to increase medical residencies and keep physicians in New Mexico Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2naKC74 Ugonna Ezeh, left, Eric Czer, center, and Matthew Justus, right, all residents at MountainView Regional Medical Center. Tuesday, March 14, 2017 LAS CRUCES - With more than 160 students expected to graduate from Burrell College of Osteopathic Medicine per year, and the goal of keeping these new physicians in New Mexico, local health facilities are stepping up to meet the need for more medical residencies in Las Cruces.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albuquerque Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Today I Saw (Nov '09) 2 hr Frmr-fmer505-1951 63,580
News Search continues for missing man (Apr '08) 2 hr Paul 6
Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10) 2 hr new parrot 114,554
What is the Best Way to Collect Wall Money From... 4 hr lambert 3
News Protesters rally against Donald Trump 4 hr lambert 63
Meals on Wheels 5 hr Yeah 6
Ashley Furniture good or bad? (May '10) 6 hr Joe 152
See all Albuquerque Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albuquerque Forum Now

Albuquerque Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albuquerque Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Albuquerque, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,083 • Total comments across all topics: 279,674,957

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC