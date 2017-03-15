Man with Albuquerque ties abducted in...

Man with Albuquerque ties abducted in Africa

Read more: KRQE Albuquerque

Sharp, known as MJ, was on a peacekeeping mission and disappeared in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, along with a Swede working for the United Nations and three Congolese citizens, when the kidnapping happened on a bridge. It's unclear when the group was abducted, but they were traveling on motorcycles.

