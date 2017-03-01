Man pleads guilty to killing wife wit...

Man pleads guilty to killing wife with crowbar blows to head

A 44-year-old northwestern New Mexico man has admitted killing his wife by striking her twice in the head with a crowbar, saying he was angry that she had been texting with another man. Dennison Hale of Tohatchi pleaded guilty Tuesday to second-degree murder in federal court in Albuquerque in the Feb. 23, 2016 killing of his wife.

