Man pleads guilty in killing of man w...

Man pleads guilty in killing of man who went to aid woman

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Santa Fe New Mexican

A Navajo Nation man has pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the killing of another Navajo man who was stabbed during a fight when he went to the aid of a woman who was his friend and the other man's girlfriend. The U.S. Attorney's Office says 23-year-old Nochise Martinez will be sentenced to four years in prison after pleading guilty Monday in federal court in Albuquerque.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Fe New Mexican.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albuquerque Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
TRUMP just POed Many More People 13 min Drain 41
News Santa Fe officer calls city 'most racist place ... (Jul '16) 1 hr The ACQUITTED Axe 21
Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10) 1 hr new parrot 114,589
Today I Saw (Nov '09) 1 hr Mister Chix 63,627
News New Mexico governor warns of furloughs, fiscal ... 3 hr Bloodonhishands 3
Oldies but Goodies (Dec '09) 7 hr Texasgolfer 144
News Bernalillo County considers tax increase to pay... 11 hr Esteban Rey 2
See all Albuquerque Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albuquerque Forum Now

Albuquerque Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albuquerque Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Afghanistan
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Albuquerque, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,268 • Total comments across all topics: 279,891,815

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC