Man pleads guilty in killing of man who went to aid woman

A Navajo Nation man has pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the killing of another Navajo man who was stabbed during a fight when he went to the aid of a woman who was his friend and the other man's girlfriend. The U.S. Attorney's Office says 23-year-old Nochise Martinez will be sentenced to four years in prison after pleading guilty Monday in federal court in Albuquerque.

