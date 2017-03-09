Man facing child abuse, assault charg...

Man facing child abuse, assault charges arrested

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: KRQE Albuquerque

Last month, police say 43-year-old Otha Shamburger was hiding out at the Spain Garden Apartments off Spain and Wyoming. At the time he was facing several charges including aggravated assault and child abuse.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albuquerque Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ah, Kathylyn (Not Paula's Landlord's Wife) 2 hr Iosif 1
3 Million Illegal Aliens Vote for Hillary Clin... 3 hr CONCHA PENA 51
Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10) 4 hr Frmr-fmer505-1951 114,525
News Multiple cars reportedly stolen from Albuquerqu... 4 hr Whatta Douchette 17
Today I Saw (Nov '09) 4 hr Frmr-fmer505-1951 63,562
News Despite laws, panhandlers flourish in ABQ (Nov '08) 4 hr Arroro 121
News Old Town lets tourists know Balloon Fiesta isn'... (Oct '13) 5 hr Arroro 6
See all Albuquerque Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albuquerque Forum Now

Albuquerque Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albuquerque Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iraq
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Albuquerque, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,050 • Total comments across all topics: 279,436,850

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC