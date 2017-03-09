Man facing child abuse, assault charges arrested
Last month, police say 43-year-old Otha Shamburger was hiding out at the Spain Garden Apartments off Spain and Wyoming. At the time he was facing several charges including aggravated assault and child abuse.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.
