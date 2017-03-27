Man deported after 1995 murder convic...

Man deported after 1995 murder conviction gets new trial

A man who was in prison for 10 years and deported to Mexico for killing his girlfriend is getting a new trial for the woman's death. The Albuquerque Journal reports Jose Vallecillo's 1995 conviction in the death of Deborah Anaya was tossed out in January after he told the judge that his past lawyer failed to tell him that his no-contest plea would send the then-legal resident back to Mexico after his jail time.

