Man behind bars accused of raping unconscious wife in southeast Albuquerque parking lot
A man accused of raping his wife while she was passed out in a church parking lot is behind bars. It happened Friday afternoon at a church near Pennsylvania and Lomas next to a school where children were outside at recess.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Old Town lets tourists know Balloon Fiesta isn'... (Oct '13)
|5 hr
|Colleen
|12
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|8 hr
|new parrot
|114,538
|World's Most Unpleasant Job-Your Nominations
|8 hr
|Being
|7
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|8 hr
|Mister Chix
|63,575
|Couple arrested for kidnapping their carjacker.
|9 hr
|coyote505
|1
|New Mexico to work with ICE on inmate status
|9 hr
|coyote505
|2
|"Symbicort contains Ford Motor Oil"?
|11 hr
|Please explain
|1
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC