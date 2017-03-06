Man accused in New Mexico kidnapping ...

Man accused in New Mexico kidnapping to face a Kansas judge

Read more: KRQE Albuquerque

Alex Deaton , the Mississippi suspected killer whose crime spree spanned several states, including here in New Mexico, is expected to go before a district court judge in Kansas on Monday. This after the Kansas Attorney General filed attempted murder charges of a 19-year-old convenience store clerk last week against Deaton.

