Man accused in New Mexico kidnapping to face a Kansas judge
Alex Deaton , the Mississippi suspected killer whose crime spree spanned several states, including here in New Mexico, is expected to go before a district court judge in Kansas on Monday. This after the Kansas Attorney General filed attempted murder charges of a 19-year-old convenience store clerk last week against Deaton.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Shawniece, Paula & Gyna
|31 min
|to MQC
|16
|Multiple cars reportedly stolen from Albuquerqu...
|33 min
|Canyon Quim
|13
|Ashley Furniture good or bad? (May '10)
|5 hr
|Milpitas store
|146
|How come topix stopped displaying the number of...
|8 hr
|contacting this f...
|5
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|9 hr
|Frmr-fmer505-1951
|63,548
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|9 hr
|Frmr-fmer505-1951
|114,510
|Mesa victim's mother searches for answers (Mar '09)
|17 hr
|To Be Clear
|47
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC