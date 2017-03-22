Man accused in fatal shooting faces charges for another murder
One of three men accused in a shooting that left two people dead and two others injured, is charged in another murder. According to court records, Eder Ortiz-Parra is facing another open count of murder, however, the complaint is sealed, so details of which murder it is have not been released.
