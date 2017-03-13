Lowe's to add 500 full-time jobs in A...

Lowe's to add 500 full-time jobs in Albuquerque

Home improvement retailer Lowe's will look to add more than 500 jobs to its Albuquerque customer support center, the company announced Monday. In all, Lowe's intended to hire 1,700 full-time employees by October.

