Kristena s Wednesday Morning Forecast
WEDNESDAY: A chilly start to the day but cool temperatures will not stick around for too long as a good lookin' warm up kicks in early afternoon. Expect high temperatures to top out well above average in most areas - widespread 50s, 60s and 70s expected.
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Despite laws, panhandlers flourish in ABQ (Nov '08)
|2 hr
|david
|119
|Old Town lets tourists know Balloon Fiesta isn'... (Oct '13)
|3 hr
|the Douche City
|4
|GE to close South Valley plant (Sep '09)
|3 hr
|lambert
|55
|Shawniqua, Paula & Gyna
|5 hr
|Coral Castle Keep
|1
|How to spot APD women officers working as hooke...
|6 hr
|fraulein in the s...
|1
|Man Arrested In Fatal Shooting (Sep '08)
|7 hr
|Karen
|7
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|8 hr
|Frmr-fmer505-1951
|63,558
