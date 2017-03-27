Kristena s Monday Morning Forecast
MONDAY: A fairly quiet start to the day with morning temperatures in the 20s, 30s and 40s under a mostly clear sky. We'll start the day with plenty of sunshine but increasing cloud cover and a handful of showers will move in over the Four Corners area by late day as our next storm system approaches.
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|confidential
|40 min
|thank you
|2
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|2 hr
|new parrot
|114,585
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|2 hr
|Mister Chix
|63,617
|"Elvis Nino C_____"
|10 hr
|Forrest
|1
|TRUMP just POed Many More People
|22 hr
|More
|33
|Tucumcari toddler dies, mother's boyfriend charged (Sep '08)
|Sun
|heartbroken
|71
|Left-Handers and Rh Negative Blood, Connection... (Feb '12)
|Sun
|Pjj
|62
