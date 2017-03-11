Johna s Saturday Evening Forecast
As a back door cold front pushes across New Mexico, a gusty east canyon wind will set up for the Albuquerque metro area tonight. The winds will die down across the Albuquerque metro area Sunday morning, but another storm system passing north will keep most of New Mexico on the breezy side Sunday afternoon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Mexico to work with ICE on inmate status
|2 hr
|that
|3
|Additional postal inspectors come to Albuquerqu...
|3 hr
|More
|4
|On this day in history Clinton Denial in Lewins...
|3 hr
|Another
|22
|Old Town lets tourists know Balloon Fiesta isn'... (Oct '13)
|4 hr
|Rosa
|14
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|4 hr
|Poncho
|63,578
|Albuquerque mom facing charges after allegedly ...
|4 hr
|The truth
|1
|Couple arrested for kidnapping their carjacker.
|4 hr
|Poncho
|3
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC