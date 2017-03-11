Johna s Saturday Evening Forecast

Johna s Saturday Evening Forecast

As a back door cold front pushes across New Mexico, a gusty east canyon wind will set up for the Albuquerque metro area tonight. The winds will die down across the Albuquerque metro area Sunday morning, but another storm system passing north will keep most of New Mexico on the breezy side Sunday afternoon.

Albuquerque, NM

