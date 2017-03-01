Israeli, New Mexican partners open first US pharmaceutical cannabis production site
"It is history in the making for an Israeli company to bring the tidings to the citizens of New Mexico." An Israeli and a New Mexican company have joined forces to launch the first-ever pharmaceutical cannabis production lab in the United States.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jerusalem Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How come topix stopped displaying the number of...
|2 hr
|Bob
|2
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|2 hr
|Cooties
|63,531
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|2 hr
|Katia
|114,496
|Senatore Heinrich and Udall are SAD
|8 hr
|You are
|8
|Morales bill to consolidate early ed programs s...
|11 hr
|Paulo
|2
|New Mexico True
|11 hr
|Pauchco
|2
|Awesome free Alexis Texas wallpaper/desktop bac...
|12 hr
|so delicious
|1
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC