Investigation continues into fatal shooting at car wash
Albuquerque police have not yet made an arrest in a fatal shooting at a car wash Sunday evening, and suspect information is limited. APD confirmed Monday the person shot near Coors and Quail died from his injuries, but they identified him as Earl Roybal, 59. Members of New Mexico's motorcycle community say they lost one of their own.
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|TRUMP just POed Many More People
|1 hr
|OrangeApeel
|36
|Bernalillo County considers tax increase to pay...
|1 hr
|DeadThread
|1
|confidential
|4 hr
|Sorry
|4
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|9 hr
|new parrot
|63,622
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|12 hr
|new parrot
|114,587
|New Mexico governor warns of furloughs, fiscal ...
|13 hr
|more
|2
|"Elvis Nino C_____"
|Mon
|Forrest
|1
