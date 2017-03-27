Investigation continues into fatal sh...

Investigation continues into fatal shooting at car wash

Albuquerque police have not yet made an arrest in a fatal shooting at a car wash Sunday evening, and suspect information is limited. APD confirmed Monday the person shot near Coors and Quail died from his injuries, but they identified him as Earl Roybal, 59. Members of New Mexico's motorcycle community say they lost one of their own.

