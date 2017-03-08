Indie film 'Fast Color' headed to Alb...

Indie film 'Fast Color' headed to Albuquerque

An independent flick starring one of the inanimate objects in the Beauty and the Beast remake is set to start filming in Albuquerque. No, you're right, "the actress who voices one of the inanimate objects in the Beauty and the Beast remake" would make more sense, but that's not as fun to imagine, is it? This blog post is really just an excuse for El Mitotero to say: This new Beauty and the Beast is gonna be great; Emma Watson pls marry me; the dumb Russians and Christians who are upset about a gay thing can shut the hell up.

