In The Kitchen: Lamb Stew With Karma Cafe And Dig And Serve

Wade McCullough, President of Food Kama and Brandon Gregoire , Owner of Dig & Serve , joined New Mexico Living to make a lamb dinner in honor of St. Patrick's Day and to invite us to a pop-up event happening this weekend. Karma Cafe and Dig & Serve are some of the only 'pay what you can' eateries in Albuquerque, where there is not a bill and meals are donation based.

