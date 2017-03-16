In The Kitchen: Lamb Stew With Karma Cafe And Dig And Serve
Wade McCullough, President of Food Kama and Brandon Gregoire , Owner of Dig & Serve , joined New Mexico Living to make a lamb dinner in honor of St. Patrick's Day and to invite us to a pop-up event happening this weekend. Karma Cafe and Dig & Serve are some of the only 'pay what you can' eateries in Albuquerque, where there is not a bill and meals are donation based.
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|28 min
|new parrot
|63,567
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|45 min
|new parrot
|114,540
|Protesters rally against Donald Trump
|1 hr
|CONCHA PENA
|53
|Thousands join Albuquerque rally on womena s ri...
|2 hr
|Medusa
|42
|Real, & Democratic Party Culturally-Sanctioned...
|4 hr
|give it a name
|1
|Just A Song Before I Go
|5 hr
|Isnt Life Strange
|1
|So tired
|6 hr
|Moment
|5
