In the kitchen for Albuquerque's Restaurant Week: Pa tit Louis Bistro
New Mexico Restaurant Week has helped to boost restaurant business and local restaurants all over the state are participating by offering up their best plates. Restaurants are encouraged to put their "best food forward" to entice customers from all over the state to visit for the first time or hopefully return.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Despite laws, panhandlers flourish in ABQ (Nov '08)
|5 hr
|if alb
|120
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|19 hr
|Mister Chix
|114,523
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|19 hr
|new parrot
|63,561
|Old Town lets tourists know Balloon Fiesta isn'... (Oct '13)
|22 hr
|Shop
|5
|GE to close South Valley plant (Sep '09)
|23 hr
|talking
|56
|Shawniqua, Paula & Gyna
|Wed
|Coral Castle Keep
|1
|Man Arrested In Fatal Shooting (Sep '08)
|Wed
|Karen
|7
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC