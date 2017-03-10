In The Home: Good Neighbor Program
The Greater Albuquerque Association of Realtors , are not only here to help you buy and sell a home, they are constantly working to build better neighborhoods and communities in the Albuquerque area. Each year the GAAR Good Neighbors program recognizes four Realtors in our community that go above and beyond in volunteer service to a local charity.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Old Town lets tourists know Balloon Fiesta isn'... (Oct '13)
|1 hr
|Colleen
|12
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|4 hr
|new parrot
|114,538
|World's Most Unpleasant Job-Your Nominations
|4 hr
|Being
|7
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|4 hr
|Mister Chix
|63,575
|Couple arrested for kidnapping their carjacker.
|5 hr
|coyote505
|1
|New Mexico to work with ICE on inmate status
|5 hr
|coyote505
|2
|"Symbicort contains Ford Motor Oil"?
|7 hr
|Please explain
|1
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC