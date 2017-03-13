In The Community: Behavioral Heath In...

In The Community: Behavioral Heath Initiative

10 hrs ago Read more: KRQE Albuquerque

Katrina Hotrum , Director of Addiction Treatment Services at Bernalillo County and Doug Chaplin , Director, Department of Family and Community Services at the city of Albuquerque, joined New Mexico Living to talk about the Behavioral Health Initiative. This is an example of success in our community with the collaboration between the County and the City in dealing with behavioral health.

