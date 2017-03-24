Hotel near Albuquerque Sunport goes u...

Hotel near Albuquerque Sunport goes up for sale

Next Story Prev Story
39 min ago Read more: KRQE Albuquerque

The 15-story building is listed on Ten-X, the online real estate marketplace, and will be auctioned off on April 26. The starting bid hasn't been released, but if you're interested you will need at least $50,000 to bid. The hotel underwent a $14 million renovation back in 2010.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albuquerque Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
TRUMP just POed Many More People 3 hr time to 20
Today I Saw (Nov '09) 3 hr Frmr-fmer505-1951 63,604
Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10) 3 hr Frmr-fmer505-1951 114,572
Illegals may have license Military serving over... 5 hr effingbar 3
Happy Birthday 03/26 Thu give it a name 2
News Old Town Boys and Girls Club to close (Nov '08) Wed Ray Barrs 31
Comprehensive Plan Update Approved Wed sunnygsampson2064 1
See all Albuquerque Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albuquerque Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Bernalillo County was issued at March 24 at 4:35AM MDT

Albuquerque Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albuquerque Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Climate Change
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Albuquerque, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,067 • Total comments across all topics: 279,788,704

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC