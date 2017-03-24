Hotel near Albuquerque Sunport goes up for sale
The 15-story building is listed on Ten-X, the online real estate marketplace, and will be auctioned off on April 26. The starting bid hasn't been released, but if you're interested you will need at least $50,000 to bid. The hotel underwent a $14 million renovation back in 2010.
