Gorsuch might be tough to predict on ...

Gorsuch might be tough to predict on criminal justice cases

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Daily Record

Judge Neil Gorsuch wasn't convinced that a teenager who made burping sounds in a classroom should be arrested, handcuffed and taken to juvenile detention in a police car. Gorsuch said the 13-year-old student from Albuquerque, New Mexico, should have been able to sue the arresting officer for excessive force.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albuquerque Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Albuquerque 1st in USA in Closing Male/Female P... 3 min Tito 2
Couple arrested for kidnapping their carjacker. 6 min Chico 5
Today I Saw (Nov '09) 22 min Joseph 63,590
Review: ABQ Granite & More (Jul '14) 25 min Robbie 8
Aw, the bitchy, 50 year old moderator wiped a post 2 hr rosanne rosanadana 2
Academy Acres B.L.O.N.D.E. 2 hr amazing grace 6
Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10) 4 hr Frmr-fmer505-1951 114,551
See all Albuquerque Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albuquerque Forum Now

Albuquerque Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albuquerque Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Ireland
  1. Zimbabwe
  2. South Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
 

Albuquerque, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,714 • Total comments across all topics: 279,550,701

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC