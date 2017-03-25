Friend speaks out after arrest made in year and half old homicide case
Nearly two years after a well-known Albuquerque man was found dead in a drainage ditch near Belen, an arrest has finally been made. "I don't think that a lot of us have actually coped that he's gone, it doesn't feel like it's been a year and a half, it doesn't feel like he's gone still," said Megan Phelps.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|2 hr
|Mister Chix
|63,615
|TRUMP just POed Many More People
|4 hr
|More
|33
|Tucumcari toddler dies, mother's boyfriend charged (Sep '08)
|6 hr
|heartbroken
|71
|Left-Handers and Rh Negative Blood, Connection... (Feb '12)
|9 hr
|Pjj
|62
|German looked so cute at wheel of Silver Honda CRV
|11 hr
|the muffin man
|2
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|14 hr
|new parrot
|114,583
|Money!!!!
|22 hr
|Tristan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC