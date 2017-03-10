Fridaya s Morning Rush Video, 5 Facts: Gov. Martinez vetoes bill to protect time off for teachers
Senator Craig Brandt's "Teachers Are Human, Too" bill overwhelmingly passed the legislature. It would have let teachers use their 10 sick days without it impacting their evaluations.
Senator Craig Brandt's "Teachers Are Human, Too" bill overwhelmingly passed the legislature. It would have let teachers use their 10 sick days without it impacting their evaluations.
#1 2 hrs ago
Why does a government agency still have 'sick' days?
Convert to PTO (paid time off) days. a given number per year for vacation, sick, holiday, etc
Each employee uses the days as they like... be sick, vacation, personal business, etc
#2 2 hrs ago
you have no discretion about time off as a teacher nor can you control when you get sick. And if you hang out with 30 kids you will get sick more often than the general population.
