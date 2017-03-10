Fridaya s Morning Rush Video, 5 Facts...

Fridaya s Morning Rush Video, 5 Facts: Gov. Martinez vetoes bill to protect time off for teachers

There are 2 comments on the KRQE Albuquerque story from 11 hrs ago, titled Fridaya s Morning Rush Video, 5 Facts: Gov. Martinez vetoes bill to protect time off for teachers. In it, KRQE Albuquerque reports that:

Senator Craig Brandt's "Teachers Are Human, Too" bill overwhelmingly passed the legislature. It would have let teachers use their 10 sick days without it impacting their evaluations.

lambert

Lubbock, TX

#1 2 hrs ago
Why does a government agency still have 'sick' days?

Convert to PTO (paid time off) days. a given number per year for vacation, sick, holiday, etc
Each employee uses the days as they like... be sick, vacation, personal business, etc

because

Santa Fe, NM

#2 2 hrs ago
lambert wrote:
Why does a government agency still have 'sick' days?

Convert to PTO (paid time off) days. a given number per year for vacation, sick, holiday, etc
Each employee uses the days as they like... be sick, vacation, personal business, etc
you have no discretion about time off as a teacher nor can you control when you get sick. And if you hang out with 30 kids you will get sick more often than the general population.
