Former paramedic loses bid to have arrest record wiped
A former Albuquerque paramedic will not have her felony arrest record expunged after a ruling from the state Supreme Court. The Albuquerque Journal reports that the state Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that while Christine Stump's 2008 arrest was unfortunate, the record of it is important for public accountability.
