Former APD officer will not attend his arraignment
Former Albuquerque Police Officer Rodney Locke is accused a deadly hit and run, but he won't be at a court hearing on Monday. Police identified the woman as Kay Freese and say that Locke struck her and her wheelchair on the sidewalk near Lomas and Louisiana.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV New Mexico.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|TRUMP just POed Many More People
|7 min
|More
|33
|Tucumcari toddler dies, mother's boyfriend charged (Sep '08)
|1 hr
|heartbroken
|71
|Left-Handers and Rh Negative Blood, Connection... (Feb '12)
|4 hr
|Pjj
|62
|German looked so cute at wheel of Silver Honda CRV
|6 hr
|the muffin man
|2
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|9 hr
|Mister Chix
|63,613
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|9 hr
|new parrot
|114,583
|Money!!!!
|18 hr
|Tristan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC