Fireworks likely caused fire to vehicles at apartment, video shows

As seen in video obtained by KOB-TV, one or more people lighting fireworks appear to have ignited a fire that caused severe damage to 58 vehicles at an apartment complex in southeast Albuquerque last week. On Thursday, KOB acquired surveillance video from the incident at the Villa Apartments on Cardenas Drive southeast near Gibson and San Pedro.

