Fireworks likely caused fire to vehicles at apartment, video shows
As seen in video obtained by KOB-TV, one or more people lighting fireworks appear to have ignited a fire that caused severe damage to 58 vehicles at an apartment complex in southeast Albuquerque last week. On Thursday, KOB acquired surveillance video from the incident at the Villa Apartments on Cardenas Drive southeast near Gibson and San Pedro.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV New Mexico.
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|TRUMP just POed Many More People
|1 hr
|Are
|17
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|3 hr
|Frmr-fmer505-1951
|63,602
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|3 hr
|Frmr-fmer505-1951
|114,570
|Happy Birthday 03/26
|8 hr
|give it a name
|2
|Old Town Boys and Girls Club to close (Nov '08)
|Wed
|Ray Barrs
|31
|Comprehensive Plan Update Approved
|Wed
|sunnygsampson2064
|1
|Review: DOX Auto Repair (Feb '15)
|Mar 21
|Thedjmatt
|5
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC