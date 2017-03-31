Fire officials investigating small Bosque fire near Bridge
Fire officials say both Albuquerque and Bernalillo County firefighters worked to contain the fire to a small area on Friday afternoon. KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|TRUMP just POed Many More People
|18 min
|pvtryan
|52
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|2 hr
|Frmr-fmer505-1951
|63,644
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|2 hr
|Frmr-fmer505-1951
|114,602
|drugs
|16 hr
|hdhwh15
|1
|krqe news trying to distance itself from CBS News
|Fri
|Yeah
|4
|confidential
|Thu
|Ernest T Bass
|8
|New Mexico governor warns of furloughs, fiscal ...
|Thu
|pvtryan
|6
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC