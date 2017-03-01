Fatal crash closes westbound I-40 at Carlisle
All westbound lanes on I-40 at the Carlisle exit have closed in response to a crash, according to the NMRoads.com website.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b...
|20 min
|RoxLo
|635
|Opiates and others
|4 hr
|Frmr-fmer505-1951
|2
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|4 hr
|Frmr-fmer505-1951
|63,540
|New Mexico True
|5 hr
|Sholyn
|8
|Aw, topix resident troll flagged free Alexis Te...
|6 hr
|A55man
|1
|RockHounding in NM (Sep '08)
|6 hr
|talking
|46
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|16 hr
|Frmr-fmer505-1951
|114,503
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC