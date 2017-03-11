Farmington Honda dealership changes n...

Farmington Honda dealership changes name, ownership

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Farmington Daily Times

Honda dealership changes name, ownership The only Honda dealer in the Four Corners is now named Melloy Honda and operating under new ownership. Check out this story on Daily-Times.com: http://www.daily-times.com/story/news/local/farmington/2017/03/11/honda-dealership-changes-name-ownership/99024578/ Dealer principal Steve Melloy says all Hanson Honda employees were retained when the dealership was purchased by the Melloy Auto Group earlier this month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Farmington Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albuquerque Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Albuquerque mom facing charges after allegedly ... 44 min Stevie 2
On this day in history Clinton Denial in Lewins... 47 min Stevie 23
News Fridaya s Morning Rush Video, 5 Facts: Gov. Mar... 1 hr Carla 3
News Outgoing DA compares APD to criminal organizati... 1 hr Victorio 27
News Additional postal inspectors come to Albuquerqu... 1 hr Chili 5
News New Mexico to work with ICE on inmate status 5 hr that 3
News Old Town lets tourists know Balloon Fiesta isn'... (Oct '13) 7 hr Rosa 14
See all Albuquerque Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albuquerque Forum Now

Albuquerque Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albuquerque Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Supreme Court
 

Albuquerque, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,757 • Total comments across all topics: 279,500,520

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC