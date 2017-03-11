Farmington Honda dealership changes name, ownership
Honda dealership changes name, ownership The only Honda dealer in the Four Corners is now named Melloy Honda and operating under new ownership. Check out this story on Daily-Times.com: http://www.daily-times.com/story/news/local/farmington/2017/03/11/honda-dealership-changes-name-ownership/99024578/ Dealer principal Steve Melloy says all Hanson Honda employees were retained when the dealership was purchased by the Melloy Auto Group earlier this month.
