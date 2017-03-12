Family moving cross-country loses everything to Albuquerque thieves
A family moving all of their belongings cross-country is now left with nothing more than their suitcases thanks to the work of a couple brazen thieves caught on camera. Brian and Kristin Jordan stopped in Albuquerque for the night on their way moving from Alabama to Oregon, but when they came out of their La Quinta Inn motel room Saturday morning near Menaul and University they made a devastating discovery.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|2 hr
|new parrot
|114,542
|Galles Chevrolet Spokeswoman
|2 hr
|cognoscente
|1
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|2 hr
|Mister Chix
|63,582
|Albuquerque mom facing charges after allegedly ...
|3 hr
|Jennifer
|3
|Thousands join Albuquerque rally on womena s ri...
|3 hr
|Steven
|17
|Fridaya s Morning Rush Video, 5 Facts: Gov. Mar...
|4 hr
|Another
|4
|On this day in history Clinton Denial in Lewins...
|5 hr
|Which
|24
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC