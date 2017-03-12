Family moving cross-country loses eve...

Family moving cross-country loses everything to Albuquerque thieves

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: KRQE Albuquerque

A family moving all of their belongings cross-country is now left with nothing more than their suitcases thanks to the work of a couple brazen thieves caught on camera. Brian and Kristin Jordan stopped in Albuquerque for the night on their way moving from Alabama to Oregon, but when they came out of their La Quinta Inn motel room Saturday morning near Menaul and University they made a devastating discovery.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albuquerque Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10) 2 hr new parrot 114,542
Galles Chevrolet Spokeswoman 2 hr cognoscente 1
Today I Saw (Nov '09) 2 hr Mister Chix 63,582
News Albuquerque mom facing charges after allegedly ... 3 hr Jennifer 3
News Thousands join Albuquerque rally on womena s ri... 3 hr Steven 17
News Fridaya s Morning Rush Video, 5 Facts: Gov. Mar... 4 hr Another 4
On this day in history Clinton Denial in Lewins... 5 hr Which 24
See all Albuquerque Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albuquerque Forum Now

Albuquerque Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albuquerque Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. South Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. Mexico
  5. Casey Anthony
 

Albuquerque, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,777 • Total comments across all topics: 279,506,758

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC