Facing tightening budget, Albuquerque charter school takes furlough day
"It's been the most difficult year I've dealt with in terms of budget cuts," said Sam Obenshain, executive director of Cottonwood Classical Preparatory School. Obenshain said his campus took a $66,000 operational and $38,000 transportation hit during the special legislative session.
