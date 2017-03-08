Extraction wells working to contain A...

Extraction wells working to contain Albuquerque fuel leak

Next Story Prev Story
10 min ago Read more: KOB-TV New Mexico

State environmental officials say tests have determined that two extraction wells near a Kirtland Air Force Base fuel leak in Albuquerque are capturing nearly all the contaminated groundwater. The Albuquerque Journal reported Sunday that Diane Agnew with the New Mexico Environment Department discussed the test results at a public meeting last week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV New Mexico.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albuquerque Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Today I Saw (Nov '09) 7 min Frmr-fmer505-1951 63,585
Review: ABQ Granite & More (Jul '14) 28 min Berta Vigil 7
Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10) 1 hr new parrot 114,544
Is John McCain Suffering from "Stockholm Syndro... 2 hr soulseller 42
On this day in history Clinton Denial in Lewins... 4 hr Frmr-fmer505-1951 26
Albuquerque 1st in USA in Closing Male/Female P... 7 hr We Are No 1 1
Galles Chevrolet Spokeswoman 15 hr cognoscente 1
See all Albuquerque Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albuquerque Forum Now

Albuquerque Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albuquerque Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Albuquerque, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,132 • Total comments across all topics: 279,520,403

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC