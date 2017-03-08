Extraction wells working to contain Albuquerque fuel leak
State environmental officials say tests have determined that two extraction wells near a Kirtland Air Force Base fuel leak in Albuquerque are capturing nearly all the contaminated groundwater. The Albuquerque Journal reported Sunday that Diane Agnew with the New Mexico Environment Department discussed the test results at a public meeting last week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV New Mexico.
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|7 min
|Frmr-fmer505-1951
|63,585
|Review: ABQ Granite & More (Jul '14)
|28 min
|Berta Vigil
|7
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|1 hr
|new parrot
|114,544
|Is John McCain Suffering from "Stockholm Syndro...
|2 hr
|soulseller
|42
|On this day in history Clinton Denial in Lewins...
|4 hr
|Frmr-fmer505-1951
|26
|Albuquerque 1st in USA in Closing Male/Female P...
|7 hr
|We Are No 1
|1
|Galles Chevrolet Spokeswoman
|15 hr
|cognoscente
|1
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC