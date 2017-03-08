Experts anticipate busy fire season
Brent Wachter, the fire meteorologist at the Albuquerque National Weather Service office has been documenting and observing grass growth in the east mountains for several years but in the last few, he's documented an alarming trend. "Ever since 2014 we've had unusual fine fuel growth or grass growth, within the lowlands of New Mexico," said Wachter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV New Mexico.
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|16 min
|new parrot
|63,561
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|46 min
|Frmr-fmer505-1951
|114,522
|Old Town lets tourists know Balloon Fiesta isn'... (Oct '13)
|3 hr
|Shop
|5
|GE to close South Valley plant (Sep '09)
|3 hr
|talking
|56
|Despite laws, panhandlers flourish in ABQ (Nov '08)
|6 hr
|david
|119
|Shawniqua, Paula & Gyna
|10 hr
|Coral Castle Keep
|1
|Man Arrested In Fatal Shooting (Sep '08)
|12 hr
|Karen
|7
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC