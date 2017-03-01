Exhibit to showcase NM's film history

While the development of the film industry in New Mexico has only recently turned heads, it turns out the Land of Enchantment has played a major part in cinema and television history for a very long time, even before the beloved television series "Breaking Bad." In recognition of New Mexico's long and unique cinematic history, the Albuquerque Museum is hosting an exhibit curated by UNM history professor Paul Hutton titled "Hollywood Southwest: New Mexico in Film and Television."

