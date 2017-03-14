Ex-IRS employee faces time in prison after pleading guilty
A former IRS employee will be sentenced to prison after pleading guilty and admitting she falsely stated in records that she had completed an audit which she hadn't. Joan D. Mobley's plea agreement says she faces mandatory two-year prison terms on each of two counts and up to five years on the third.
