Drug called 'pink' has been found in Albuquerque
Back in November, the Drug Enforcement Administration told KOB the drug "pink" hadn't appeared in New Mexico just yet. Pink is also known as U-47700 or U-4 for short, according to the DEA it's seven times stronger than morphine.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|8 hr
|Mister Chix
|114,519
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|8 hr
|new parrot
|63,557
|Old Town lets tourists know Balloon Fiesta isn'... (Oct '13)
|13 hr
|Johmar
|3
|Multiple cars reportedly stolen from Albuquerqu...
|13 hr
|Jamahl
|16
|Man Arrested In Fatal Shooting (Sep '08)
|14 hr
|ShhmarterThanU
|6
|Left-Handers and Rh Negative Blood, Connection... (Feb '12)
|Mon
|Freddie
|65
|GE to close South Valley plant (Sep '09)
|Mon
|Freddie
|53
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC